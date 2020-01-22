School bus sideswiped in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A school bus was sideswiped Wednesday in Rochester.
Police say it happened near the intersection of 19th Street and 19th Avenue NW. There was minor damage to the bus. No details on any injuries.
