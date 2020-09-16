School bus/van collision kills one, injures five in eastern Iowa

KEYSTONE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and five juveniles suffered minor injuries when a van hit a school bus in northeast Iowa.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on a county road in Benton County. The patrol says a person driving a van veered onto the road's shoulder then over corrected and hit the school bus. The driver of the van died at the scene. Five students on the bus were injured.

The bus driver was not hurt. No names have been released and the investigation is continuing.