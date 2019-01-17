Clear
School bus collides with vehicle, one injured

It happened Thursday night in Southeast Rochester

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 8:32 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A school bus collided with a vehicle Thursday night in Southeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, it happened at the intersection of Highway 14 and 36th Avenue SE at 6:00 p.m.

There was one student on board at the time of the crash. That student and the bus driver were unharmed.

The male driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There was damage to the school bus, and the vehicle was totaled.

As of now, no fault has been determined in this crash.

