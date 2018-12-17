Clear
Iowa school administrator facing charges resigns district post

A school administrator accused of improper activities for the Waukee Community School District in central Iowa has resigned.

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — A school administrator accused of improper activities for the Waukee Community School District in central Iowa has resigned.

District spokeswoman Amy Varcoe said the school board accepted Eric Rose's resignation Monday in lieu of termination from his post as chief operating officer. He's charged with two counts of solicitation to commit a felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office. He was freed on $15,000 bond. Dallas County court records say Rose has pleaded not guilty.

A special state audit report released earlier this month said administrators improperly used state credit cards and spent nearly $129,000 on items and services that "were not in the taxpayers' best interest."

Earlier this year the district agreed to pay more than $1 million to two former district employees who said they were forced out of their jobs after reporting what they said was misconduct by Rose.

The sun will stick around to start off the week.
