School: Threat reported at Austin High School

A note was found at the high school on Monday afternoon. There will be extra security Tuesday.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 11:04 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. - According to school officials, a note containing a threat for December 18th was found at Austin High School on Monday afternoon.

They say law enforcement whas been notified and is working with the district.

In a press release, the school says "The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the district."

There will be additional security measures in place at the high school Tuesday.

All activities prior to 7:30 a.m. at the high school have been cancelled, and the building will open for students at that time.

Students will need to show their ID and will be checked at the door.

Campus will be closed throughout the day and no students will be allowed to leave for lunch.

This is a developing story. Tune in to KIMT News 3 on air and online for the latest.

Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
