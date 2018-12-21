Clear
School: Albert Lea school bus hit by BB while transporting kids

A BB from a gun hitting a bus window in the Albert Lea School District has the school looking for help.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 7:37 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 7:40 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A bus transporting kids was hit by a a shot from a BB gun, and that has the Albert Lea School District looking for help.
On Wednesday, a bus transporting students from Lake Elementary to Southwest Middle School had a window cracked from a small single BB that hit the bus, the district said.
No students were injured.
“The safety of our students is our top priority. We ask that if anyone has information about who may have done this to please contact either the Albert Lea Area Schools District Office or the Albert Lea Police Department," the district said on social media.

