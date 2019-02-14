Clear
Butler Co. school district says 1 arrested for school threat

One person has been arrested in connection to a school threat at Aplington-Parkersburg.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 8:07 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - One person has been arrested in connection to a school threat at Aplington-Parkersburg, the district said Thursday morning.
The district was notified by police that a high school student posted a threatening picture and comment on social media Wednesday night, according to the school’s notification system.
The individual has been arrested, and the school said that person acted alone and there is no threat to students today.
“The school takes our student safety seriously and is working closely with law enforcement to insure a safe environment for all of our students today,” the A-P messaging service said. “Police will be present at all school buildings this morning.”

