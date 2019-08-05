Clear

Scholten announces he will run against Steve King again in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Iowa Democratic Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. AP image

Scholten served as the Democratic opposition to King in 2018 and lost a narrow race 50.4 percent to 47 percent.

J.D. Scholten announced Monday he will run against Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District and said: “this time, we’re going to get the job done.”

“Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart. We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top. That’s exactly why we’re in this fight: to fix our healthcare system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy. The 4th district deserves a voice in Washington that understands these issues and will fight day in and day out to revitalize our rural communities,” Scholten said in a press release.

Scholten will host a kickoff rally Monday night.

“We’re building a people-powered campaign that is focused on meeting with, listening to, and earning the trust and support of voters in all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th district. This time, we’re going to get the job done.”

