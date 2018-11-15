MASON CITY, Iowa- It has been just over a week since US Congress District 4 Democratic Candidate J.D. Scholten narrowly lost the election to longtime incumbent Congressman Steve King. On Wednesday Scholten made a stop in Mason City as part of his ‘Thank You” tour.

Scholten was met by clapping from a few dozen people as he entered Fat Hill Brewing. He said he is now starting to break down his campaign and even putting his touring RV which he dubbed Sioux City Sue in storage.

He said he’s happy about the campaign they ran and how close the results turned out.

“We came in second place moving the needle from Trump to Clinton and there is a lot to be said about that,” Scholten explained. “I’m pretty proud of that. It was an uphill battle but at the end of the day we worked hard and just accepted whatever happened.”

If you look at the map of the election results on the Secretary of State’s website it shows the areas Scholten had won. If you look at the same map of the Governor’s race, Fred Hubbell won even fewer areas in that district. But Schotlen said campaigning more in the 4th District wasn’t in the former Democratic Candidate for Governor’s plan.

“Every campaign has to do their own strategy,” he said. “They thought they had one that was going to work and we thought that we had one that was going to work but we ended losing by about the same amount.”

Scholten said he isn’t sure what is instore for his future but said he isn’t ruling out another run.