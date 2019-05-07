Scholarship fund established in memory of slain UNI graduate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A scholarship fund has been set up in honor of a former UNI softball player killed in April.

Micalla Rettinger was shot to death while driving on Highway 218 on the outskirts of Waterloo on April 28. She was a 2016 graduate of UNI and earned Second-Team Missouri Valley All-Conference honors her junior and senior seasons, leaving UNI in hits her senior year.

The University of Northern Iowa Foundation, in accordance with her family’s wishes, has established a web page for donations and says it will work with Rettinger’s family to honor her legacy.

