Scholarship fund established in memory of slain UNI graduate

Micalla Rettinger Micalla Rettinger

Micalla Rettinger shot to death on April 28.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A scholarship fund has been set up in honor of a former UNI softball player killed in April.

Micalla Rettinger was shot to death while driving on Highway 218 on the outskirts of Waterloo on April 28. She was a 2016 graduate of UNI and earned Second-Team Missouri Valley All-Conference honors her junior and senior seasons, leaving UNI in hits her senior year.

The University of Northern Iowa Foundation, in accordance with her family’s wishes, has established a web page for donations and says it will work with Rettinger’s family to honor her legacy.

To support the Micalla Rettinger Memorial Fund, click here.

Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
