Scholarship for childhood cancer survivor: 'I just want to someday become a nurse'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A company is helping a Rochester teen who beat childhood cancer land her dream job.

Lydia Pankratz, 19, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012. Due to treatment, she missed most of her sixth grade year in school.

Now thanks in part to a $5,000 renewable scholarship from Northwestern Mutual, she's attending the University of Northwestern - St. Paul to study nursing.

Pankratz tells KIMT News 3 she's looking to work in pediatrics.

"I was so touched by the nurses here at Mayo Clinic and I just loved the details of all the treatment," Pankratz said. "And I think I just want to someday become a nurse and someday be able to relate to the patients and kind of understand what they're going through. And just be able to care for them the way i was cared for."

Currently, Pankratz is in remission. She says she'll be officially cured of cancer on January 14.