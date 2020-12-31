Scheels donates gift cards to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester got special gifts to end the year and begin a new one strong. The hospitality organization received 50 gift cards valued at $5,000.

"We just couldn't be more grateful," said Communications Director Jacob Dreyer. "I know here at the house, were really appreciative that there using those gift cards or using their money to buy gift cards from local restaurants throughout the duration of this year and in the midst of this pandemic."

Scheels also did this to help local restaurants in the area. The Ronald McDonald House has been purchasing meals for children and their families staying there to not just help them but to also support local restaurants as well.

"We love that they give back to the youth and that they provide medical care and housing to those in need," said Scheels Events and Marketing Coordinator Sydney Rudquist.

Scheels selected Ronald McDonald House as part of its month long of giveaways in December. It was also a handful of charities the retailer decided to deliver gift cards to.