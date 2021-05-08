Schaeffer Academy tennis team plays for more than just the game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the Schaeffer Academy tennis team, there's more to it than just the game.

"First and foremost, our goal is to glorify God on the court and in practice every day. So that's our primary focus. The tennis is so much fun, but it's a by-product of that," says Luke Bothun.

The team says its priorities start with God and everything else is secondary.

Schaeffer Academy started its season 9-0, but has since added a few losses.

That's not stopping them though.

"We are a very deep team. We have all ages from 7th grade to 12th grade on the team and everyone on the team can play their spot very well," says Annie Orvis.

The team has twelve varsity players, boys and girls included.

The school added the team in 2016 and it continues to grow.

"Well, for me, it's been a lot of fun to see this team grow because I've been playing since 6th grade. So a lot of people have gone, but some of the same people are here. Just my class I guess. But that's the most fun for me," says Brady Zimmerman.

The team is graduating five seniors this year, with many younger athletes coming up.

Schaeffer Academy is excited for the rest of the season.

"I think I'll be ready to play my hardest. Sometimes it's easy to lose focus and just focus so much on winning. But I think that when we all focus on playing our hardest, we have a really fun time and that's the other thing, having fun out there," says Pierre O'Driscoll.

The team hopes to make a deep run in the postseason.