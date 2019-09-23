Click on the video player above to view highlights.
Related Content
- Schaeffer Academy surpasses Kasson_Mantorville
- SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Garsen Schorr
- Kasson-Mantorville and RCTC win volleyball tournaments
- Countdown to Kickoff: Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
- Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season
- Student-Athlete of the Week: Kasson-Mantorville's Peyton Suess
- Community forum on childcare in the Kasson-Mantorville district
- Kasson-Mantorville Elementary students run for a new playground
- Kasson-Mantorville football coach arrested for drunk driving
- Kasson flooding
Scroll for more content...