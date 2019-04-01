ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- While opening day was Monday for Southeast Minneosta high schools, others weren't able to play. For the Schaeffer Academy baseball team, they were happy just to practice outdoors.
After finishing 2018 with a 8-4 record, the team graduated some key pieces from the roster. A young team heading into this campaign, the Lions are excited to start the season.
"I think they're chomping at the bit, they've been waiting a while," Head Coach Jeff Morgan said. "There's only so many things you can do so much in a gym like most of the coaches are in Southern Minnesota. But yeah they're really excited to be outside and kinda get after it."
Related Content
- Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season
- CDC gives recommendations on upcoming flu season
- Be prepared for shotgun season
- Farmers prepare for planting season
- North Iowa Bulls release schedule for upcoming season
- Scott prepares for second season at Iowa State
- Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- Iowa police training academy seeks guidance on moldy facility
- Boy, 17, facing felony assault charges for Phoenix Academy incident
Scroll for more content...