Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- While opening day was Monday for Southeast Minneosta high schools, others weren't able to play. For the Schaeffer Academy baseball team, they were happy just to practice outdoors.

After finishing 2018 with a 8-4 record, the team graduated some key pieces from the roster. A young team heading into this campaign, the Lions are excited to start the season.

"I think they're chomping at the bit, they've been waiting a while," Head Coach Jeff Morgan said. "There's only so many things you can do so much in a gym like most of the coaches are in Southern Minnesota. But yeah they're really excited to be outside and kinda get after it."