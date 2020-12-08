Looking for a safe way to pass the time in the sunshine?

The City of Rochester and Rneighbors are announcing a scavenger hunt for local murals.

Rochester's walls of color mural program, supported by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funding, offered work to 14 local artists.

The Med-City now has 15 new colorful and permanent murals, and this scavenger hunt is a great opportunity to check out the cool new works of art.

The community is invited to participate in the mural scavenger hunt to locate and view all of them.

The purpose of the Walls of Color program was to provide projects for local artists whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while cultivating joy and positivity throughout the city. Grant amounts were provided based on the square footage of the mural, with compensation ranging from $1,500 - $4,000. Some of the mural sites include Little Thistle, Cook Park, Grey Duck Theatre, Forager Brewery, Oak Terrace and Meadow Park neighborhoods and others.

Copies of the mural scavenger hunt can be found on http://www.rneighbors.org/