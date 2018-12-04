Scarville teen pleads guilty to burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is now admitting to a May burglary.
Spencer Alex Bryan, 18 of Scarville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he broke into a home on May 27 and stole marijuana, cash, and three bottles of prescription pills.
Sentencing for Bryan is set for January 29, 2019.
