Scarville teen pleads guilty to burglary

Spencer Bryan Spencer Bryan

Authorities say he stole cash, pot, and pills.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is now admitting to a May burglary.

Spencer Alex Bryan, 18 of Scarville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he broke into a home on May 27 and stole marijuana, cash, and three bottles of prescription pills.

Sentencing for Bryan is set for January 29, 2019.

