North Iowa farmer sentenced to federal prison for bank fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County farmer is going to federal prison for bank fraud.

Michael Throne, 61 of Scarville, pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to a financial institution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Throne converted property that had been pledged as collateral, overstated the value of remaining collateral, and altered futures contracts to inflate anticipated income streams.

Throne has been sentenced to two years behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release, and must pay $1,474,964.61 to First State Bank of Kiester and $624,445.48 to Farm Service Agency.