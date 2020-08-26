Scanners check Albert Lea high schoolers for fevers as they head to class

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea high schoolers headed back to class on Monday, August 24th. As they enter the building, a temperature scanner gives them the green light to head to class.

Mounted on the wall, infrared cameras monitor students entering the building. If a student has a temperature above 100.4 degrees, the scanner alerts the hall monitor.

If a student sets off the alarm, they will sit down for five minutes before going through the scanner again. If they still can't pass through the scanner, a nurse will check them over. If the temperature is still too high, the student will be sent home from class.

This is an effort to keep Albert Lea high schoolers healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at school.

It's one of many precautions in place. Students are also wearing masks and carrying their backpacks with them instead of congregating at lockers.

Principal Mark Grossklaus says the students are adjusting to the new procedures and expectations well. "Students have been awesome. They're excited to be back at school. I think they missed each other. We went on spring break and never came back last year in March, so I think it's really exciting for them to be back, see some of their classmates," he says.

About a third of high schoolers opted to learn online, another third attend school Mondays and Wednesdays, and the rest go on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The school is cleaned on Fridays.