'Scalped' deer found in southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An investigation is underway into eight dead deer dumped near the Zumbro River in Wabasha County.

The Department of Natural Resources says a state conservation officer got a call Monday about the white-tailed carcasses along County Road 81, just outside of Kellogg. The DNR says at least seven of the animals were bucks and all had their antlers or their antlers and skull plates removed.

“At the very least, this is a waste of Minnesota’s precious natural resources,” said Greg Salo, assistant director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “We urge anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation to call the Turn in Poachers hotline.”

That number if 1-800-652-9093.

The DNR says the deer carcasses will be tested for disease.