Clear

Saying "thank you" to first responders

Grand Meadow Schools provide lunch to local first responders.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - It’s a tradition for first responders to serve a meal to students once a year at Grand Meadow, and then be treated to lunch themselves. This year, it looked a little different.

“They help us out all the time in the community,” Nicole Koch said. “We do a “Protect and Serve” meal normally for them at school where they help serve the meal and then they receive the meal, so we figured this would just be another way to help them out since they can’t serve the meal today – we could still give them a meal.”

Firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel gather at Grand Meadow’s Community Center Thursday afternoon for free lunch – a token of appreciation from Grand Meadow Schools.

Koch, the Food Service Director, said they served roughly 20 meals to first responders. Mower County Sheriff, Steve Sandvik, says they truly appreciate the act of kindness.

“In these unusual times, they put this event together today and it’s an honor to be invited and participate in it.”

It’s often a thankless job but Sheriff Sandvik says that in this time of uncertainty, it was especially nice to hear “thank you.”

“There’s the good days, the bad days, these are the great days when people come out and actually tell you how they feel about it so it is very, very nice.”

The event took place after serving lunch to Grand Meadow students in need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Image

Parks open with restrictions

Image

Business liability as workers return

Image

Norton's response to Walz Executive order

Community Events