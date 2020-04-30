GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - It’s a tradition for first responders to serve a meal to students once a year at Grand Meadow, and then be treated to lunch themselves. This year, it looked a little different.

“They help us out all the time in the community,” Nicole Koch said. “We do a “Protect and Serve” meal normally for them at school where they help serve the meal and then they receive the meal, so we figured this would just be another way to help them out since they can’t serve the meal today – we could still give them a meal.”

Firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel gather at Grand Meadow’s Community Center Thursday afternoon for free lunch – a token of appreciation from Grand Meadow Schools.

Koch, the Food Service Director, said they served roughly 20 meals to first responders. Mower County Sheriff, Steve Sandvik, says they truly appreciate the act of kindness.

“In these unusual times, they put this event together today and it’s an honor to be invited and participate in it.”

It’s often a thankless job but Sheriff Sandvik says that in this time of uncertainty, it was especially nice to hear “thank you.”

“There’s the good days, the bad days, these are the great days when people come out and actually tell you how they feel about it so it is very, very nice.”

The event took place after serving lunch to Grand Meadow students in need.