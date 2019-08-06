Clear

Saying goodbye after 19 years of protecting and serving

The Preston community is saying goodbye to their police chief, while welcoming a new one.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

PRESTON, Minn.- After just over 19 years of protecting and serving, Preston's Police Chief, Matthew Schultz, is retiring.

Tuesday afternoon brought the community together to give the now former chief a proper ‘thank you’ and celebrate his years serving the community.

The mayor presented Schultz with a proclamation naming the city ‘Schultz’ from 3:00 to 3:01 on Tuesday, and of course thanked him for a job well done.

The new chief, Blaise Sass, is being promoted from a sergeant with the Preston Police Department.
Schultz has some advice for Sass, "Do the right thing. Always. Listen to your community, listen to your elected officials and do the right thing."

