Say 'goodbye' to fines at the Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fines will become a thing of the past on June for the Rochester Public Library.

The library board has voted unanimously to remove current fine and stop charging fines in the future for overdue materials.

“St. Paul and Duluth libraries made the move to go fine-free in the last couple of years, citing greater access to library resources,” says Board President Erin Pagel. “In the coming months, as individuals and families struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, it’s important that everyone has library access.”

The Rochester Public Library says national research suggests removing fines removes financial barriers.

“Prior to the pandemic, our internal research showed that the number of cardholders unable to use their cards because of fines or fees was much higher in areas of Rochester where the overall poverty rate is higher,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher.

The library says two week-long “fine forgiveness” events in the last few years resulted in increases in library visits, card registration, and circulation of materials while hundreds of previously “lost” items made their way back to the library’s shelves.