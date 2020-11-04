SAW: LeRoy-Ostrander's Brody Larson

LEROY, Minn. - All Brody Larson ever wanted to do was be a part of the team. Brody suffers from Hurler Syndrome and has spent his high school career on the sidelines as a manager for the LeRoy-Ostrander football team.

Last Friday on senior night, Brody got the call to play in his first game. On the first play from scrimmage, Brody received the handoff and scored a touchdown.

"I felt like I was one of my favorite running backs Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook," Larson, said. "I felt like I was being one of those pros and it felt so good."

Cardinals Head Coach Trevor Carrier wanted to make this a night Larson would never forget.

"We wanted all the bells and whistles, the only thing he had to decide whether to wear our backup jersey or if he wanted to go with his dad's jersey and he ended up choosing his dad's 28 Adrian Peterson type jersey," Carrier said.

Wearing his dad's high school jersey, Brody celebrated with his teammates, the same guys that have been there every step of the way for the past five years.

"They make me feel like I'm doing my job very good because they treat me with some great respect and leadership," Larson said.

Every snap, every play, every touchdown, Brody is right there with the team.

"He's been through a lot, more than most of us in America have been through at an early age and he's battled his way through it," Carrier said. "He could be mad about things but he's always smiling, he's always ready to talk about something."

The senior is forever in state book, immortalized in LeRoy-Ostrander history. It's a touchdown he'll never forget.

"I would like to thank these boys for being a part of my life for five straight years," Larson said.