Saving the planet through engineering a Rube Goldberg machine

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Rube Goldberg machines - they complete a simple task through a series of chain reactions.

And students from 7 North Iowa school districts put their creative and science skills to the test Monday, all in the name of learning and competition.

The goal: to test a machine that displays chain reactions and some scientific pieces like a chemical reaction, with the theme of saving planet Earth.

"We built a general spiral design, showing that the everyday worker is a real superhero."

Jack Sievert and Christian Eckard of St. Ansgar High School have been hard at work on their project for a few months, along with their team mates.

"It's a very complex process. It's kinda touchy. If one step doesn't work, the next step won't get off, so you want to make a very reliable machine," Eckard said.

St. Ansgar Science and Technology Teacher Devin Schweisow says that the challenge is a great way to combine all aspects of the 'STEAM' fields.

"The science and engineering component, but also the presentation that they have to do and also the artistic component of this. What we really like about this project is that it not only incorporates science and technology, but also incorporate some of the arts as well."

Josie Einertson and Nathan Hannemann from Northwood-Kensett High School are part of a team trying to save Earth from a volcanic eruption. While getting their project done, they encountered challenges, including time and weather.

"Even on two hour delays, we have shortened class periods. We would just get to thinking of a new idea, and then it would already be time to go because class was over a little early."

However, this fun challenge has students like Eckard looking into STEAM-related careers after graduation.

"I've always liked mechanical engineering, and the components of designing, but the desk job thing isn't my thing. I like hands on experiences, and this is a good way to do that."