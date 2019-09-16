Saving the carnival from cancellation

STACYVILLE, Iowa - Each year, the Visitation Church in Stacyville holds their Fall Festival to raise money, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

One part of it was almost not held this year, but thanks to the work of some of their younger members, all went according to plan.

The kids carnival and games were about to eliminated this year due to the lack of volunteer availability. But 6th graders Trace Huisman and Jaxson Vroom, and 5th grader Zade Schell, were determined to not let that happen. As part of a 4H service project, they took it upon themselves to save the carnival, and while it took a lot of work over the span of two weeks, they received valuable lessons out of the experience.

"A lot of teamwork. Takes a lot of patience, time. Community service, raising money, taking lots of phone calls."

And their Moms are proud of the work they accomplished.

"Public speaking, engaging with others, what it takes to put on a program or fundraiser such as this. And there were a lot of late nights, and it was always smooth sailing. And there was never any disagreements by the moms and kids, right? Not really," Zade's mom Katie says with a laugh.