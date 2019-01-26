Saving money and energy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The extreme cold might have some people turning up their thermostat a little higher than usual, which can raise their energy bill.

To help people save energy and cash, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, and Center for Energy and Environment hosted a Saving Energy 101 workshop at the Northrop Community Education Center. They gave advice on how to make homes more efficient, therefore saving money.

"I think it's everybody's responsibility for the environment so I try to both with gas and electric," says workshop-goer Scott Kranz.

Attendees also had the opportunity to sign up for a home visit from a professional to run tests in their home to see where they could be more efficient, and install energy-saving materials.