Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Saving money and energy

A workshop shows people how they can save some cash while going green.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The extreme cold might have some people turning up their thermostat a little higher than usual, which can raise their energy bill.

To help people save energy and cash, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, and Center for Energy and Environment hosted a Saving Energy 101 workshop at the Northrop Community Education Center. They gave advice on how to make homes more efficient, therefore saving money.

"I think it's everybody's responsibility for the environment so I try to both with gas and electric," says workshop-goer Scott Kranz.

Attendees also had the opportunity to sign up for a home visit from a professional to run tests in their home to see where they could be more efficient, and install energy-saving materials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -20°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -21°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Image

CLASS TEACHING SENIORS ABOUT SAFETY TECHNOLOGY IN NEW VEHICLES

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Saving money and energy

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Oil spill - two years later

Image

Finally getting paid

Image

Warming center needs volunteers

Community Events