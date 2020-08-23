Save the post office protest take place in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn-Protests are happening nationwide this weekend to "Save the post office." Freeborn County residents stood outside the post office in Albert Lea Saturday to get their message across. Yelling chants and holding signs that read " protect our election" and stamp out voter suppression" the protesters are calling for the resignation of postmaster general Louis DeJoy.

Jennifer Vogt Erickson organized this protest. Under his leadership, she says there's been a series of bad decisions such as slashing employee hours, removing mail sorting machine, and mandating that mail be kept until the next day if distribution centers are running behind.

"There's just a lot of questions as to why they are doing this all during a pandemic, " said Vogt Erickson.

Also raising concerns about mail-in voting during an election year.

DFL candidate for House 27A and protester Thomas Martinez says something needs to change.

"I'm a rural citizen living in Hayward and we cannot vote in person,"said Martinez. "We have our ballots shipped to us, and if people are concerned about mail in, voting then we need to open up mailing mail-inns."

State Representative Peggy Bennett shared a statement about the save the post office effort.

“We have wonderful people serving us every day in post offices throughout the nation,” said Bennett. “Did you know that during the week of December 16 last year, the post office handled over 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail in just one week? Wow, thank you to our postal workers for that great service! I have every confidence that this great and essential U.S. institution will continue to operate for many years to come, and that Congress and our president will continue to look for ways to keep this vital public service solvent and help it adapt to our 21st century needs."

"So the idea that there is gonna be a lot of voter fraud,” said Vogt Erickson. “It is a safe and far way to vote and we are already doing it here in Minnesota in rural areas, and we need to make sure that we can still do that,”