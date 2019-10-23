'Save the Track' claims success at Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Supporters say the running track at Soldiers Field has been saved.

According to Cindy Morgan of “Save the Track,” four bids were submitted for restoration of the gravel track and the low bid from Rochester Sand and Gravel came in a $269,000. That is less than the $273,000 in city funds available for the project.

“Save the Track” says Rochester Track Club has reached a deal with the city’s Park Department to pay for annual track maintenance. The Club will be allowed to use the track for free twice a year to raise money for that purpose.

A statement from “Save the Track” organizers on this development says:

“In just over 5 months, the Save the Track group demonstrated to the Park Department that the running community were stakeholders in this decision and should be considered. We convinced them to not pave the track, designed our own and constructed an agreement to protect and maintain the facility in the future. Receiving the final bids today was one of the last steps in this process.”