Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story

'Save the Track' claims success at Soldiers Field

Bid to restore running track comes in below available money.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Supporters say the running track at Soldiers Field has been saved.

According to Cindy Morgan of “Save the Track,” four bids were submitted for restoration of the gravel track and the low bid from Rochester Sand and Gravel came in a $269,000. That is less than the $273,000 in city funds available for the project.

“Save the Track” says Rochester Track Club has reached a deal with the city’s Park Department to pay for annual track maintenance. The Club will be allowed to use the track for free twice a year to raise money for that purpose.

A statement from “Save the Track” organizers on this development says:

“In just over 5 months, the Save the Track group demonstrated to the Park Department that the running community were stakeholders in this decision and should be considered. We convinced them to not pave the track, designed our own and constructed an agreement to protect and maintain the facility in the future. Receiving the final bids today was one of the last steps in this process.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers

Image

I-90 Improvements

Image

Bonding Projects

Image

Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial

Image

Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Image

Death Investigation

Image

Volunteers needed for the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Community Events