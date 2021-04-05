'Save the Rookery' wants to protect local heron nesting site

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A bird habitat in Rochester Township could be threatened by a potential development plan.

Roughly 40 great blue heron nests are clustered in trees, set back in the woods off of 60th Ave. The nesting site is called a rookery. It's the only known heron rookery in Olmsted County, and possibly the largest in Southeastern Minnesota. If you've ever seen a great blue heron in Olmsted County, it probably calls the rookery home.

There's a proposed housing development plan that would involve cutting down some of the trees in the nesting area and constructing a road through the rookery.

A group of concerned citizens have formed Save the Rookery. Their goal is for the birds to remain undisturbed. The group fear the development will destroy habitat and scare off birds tending to their eggs.

"Bird populations overall are in decline in North America...by 30 percent since the 1970s and it's because of habitat loss. So I think we need to be more thoughtful about where we put in houses and protect these natural resources ," says Lynn Cornell of Save the Rookery.

At Tuesday morning's Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting, there is a vote to change the designation of the land the rookery sits on from resource protected to suburban development. It's a public hearing, and Save the Rookery will be pleading their case for the birds.

Then on April 13th, the matter will be discussed at the Rochester Township Planning and Zoning Meeting.

"Everyone loves seeing them around town. You see them flying overhead, you see them along the streams in town. Just a gorgeous bird that everyone enjoys seeing. Essentially all the birds we're seeing in town came from this rookery. If this rookery is gone, we won't see those birds here anymore," says Cornell.

Save the Rookery is collecting signatures for a petition. 100 signatures triggers a mandatory environmental review from the State of Minnesota. Currently, the group has roughly 1,000 signatures from concerned Minnesotans. Click here for Save the Rookery's website, or click here for its Facebook page.