Save Our Health Care celebrates MercyOne coming to Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It was a victory for the group Save Our Health Care, when last week it was announced that MercyOne North Iowa would be expanding into Albert Lea.

On Wednesday afternoon, people from Save Our Health Care gathered at New Denmark Park to celebrate the news and say thank you to MercyOne North Iowa. Members of the group held up signs to the road and cars drove by giving a honk of support.

Members of the group say the two years they have spent defending health care in the city has been worth it and they are excited to see MercyOne come to town.

MercyOne North Iowa has not said where their facility will be built, but they expect it to be open in Summer of 2020.