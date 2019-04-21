Saturday's local scores

High School Baseball
Rochester John Marshall 6, Washburn 3
Faribault vs. Hutchinson @ Wartburg - Unreported
High School Girls Golf
Clear Lake, North Fayette Valley, South Winneshiek, Columbus Catholic @ New Hampton - Unreported
High School Boys Lacrosse
Farmington 11, Rochester Mayo 3
High School Boys Soccer
Des Moines North 1, Clear Lake 0
Clear Lake 1, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
High School Boys Tennis
Mounds View @ Rochester Mayo - Unreported
High School Trapshooting
Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, GHV @ Osage - Unreported
NAHL
Aberdeen 3, Austin 1
NAIA Baseball
Waldorf 3, Valley City State 2
Waldorf 9, Valley City State 2
NAIA Softball
Valley City State 5, Waldorf 1
Valley City State 8, Waldorf 1
NCAA Baseball
Iowa 17, Nebraska 9
Oklahoma 2, Minnesota 1
NCAA Softball
Minnesota 8, Nebraska 3
Iowa State 4, Baylor 1
UNI 4, Bradley 1
NJCAA Baseball
NIACC 6, Iowa Lakes 3
Iowa Lake 3, NIACC 2
RCTC 4, Anoka-Ramsey 0
RCTC 6, Anoka-Ramsey 1
NJCAA Softball
NIACC 10, Northeast 0
Northeast 4, NIACC 3
St. Cloud Tech 11, RCTC 0
St. Cloud Tech 9, RCTC 7
