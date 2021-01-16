BOY'S BASKETBALL:Owatonna 64, Century 59Winona 86, Mayo 67Mankato East 69, John Marshall 31Lourdes 70, Cotter 36Schaeffer Academy 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 34Northfield 75, Albert Lea 35Byron 75, Pine Island 45Clear Lake 79, St. Edmond 44GHV 67, Osage 66Grand Meadow 59, Hayfield 57Triton 85, Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial 75Fillmore Central 59, Lanesboro 56Newman Catholic 64, Rockford 37Rushford-Peterson 79, Kingsland 32Southland 70, Houston 29Mason City 68, West Hancock 38Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Kasson-Mantorville 47GIRL'S BASKETBALL:Lourdes 55, Cotter 48Owatonna 61, Century 46Mayo 77, Winona 27Clear Lake 81, St. Edmond 19Fillmore Central 62, Lanesboro 51Osage 55, GHV 53Hayfield 58, Grand Meadow 37Houston 65, Southland 40Kasson-Mantorville 85, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46LeRoy-Ostrander 58, Schaeffer Academy 26La Crescent-Hokah 85, Lyle-Pacelli 24Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 18Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 28St. Charles 50, Kingsland 40West Hancock 65, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 28BOY'S HOCKEY:Century 5, Winona 4Mayo 14, Austin 0Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4Mankato West 6, John Marshall 1Northfield 6, Albert Lea 4GIRL'S HOCKEY:Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, Dodge County 2Austin 2, Mayo 1Century/John Marshall 4, Winona 1NA3HL:Rochester 5, St. Louis 2Alexandria 3, North Iowa 2NAIA MEN'S BASKETBALL:Dickinson State 72, Waldorf 66NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:Dickinson State 47, Waldorf 43
Highlights and scores from around the area.
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 10:52 PM
Related Content
- Saturday's local sports scores
- Saturday's local sports scores
- Local sports scores from Saturday, March 10th
- Local sports scores from Saturday, June 9th
- Thursday's local sports scores
- Friday's local sports scores
- Sunday's local sports scores
- Tuesday's local sports scores
- Wednesday's local sports scores
- Thursday's local sports scores
Scroll for more content...