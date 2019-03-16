Saturday's Flood Warnings in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Bremer; Hancock; Hardin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR STORY...MARSHALL...BREMER...WRIGHT...HANCOCK...HAMILTON...PALO ALTO...GREENE...BLACK HAWK...FRANKLIN...CALHOUN...HUMBOLDT...CERRO GORDO...CARROLL...WINNEBAGO...WEBSTER...TAMA...POCAHONTAS...SAC... GRUNDY...BUTLER...BOONE...HARDIN...EMMET...WORTH...KOSSUTH AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES... At 427 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding across the warned area. Several roadways, especially secondary roadways, remain closed. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waterloo, Ames, Cedar Falls, Mason City, Marshalltown, Fort Dodge, Boone, Carroll, Waverly, Denison, Webster City, Nevada, Estherville, Algona, Iowa Falls, Hampton, Jefferson, Forest City, Emmetsburg and Garner.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has caused flooding along the Cedar River near Lansing Minnesota and around Charles City Iowa. Some ice jamming is possible which could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels. Keep up to date with the latest river forecasts. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.

* until Sunday evening...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:30 AM Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will crest near 14.4 feet this morning...then is expected to drop below flood stage by Sunday morning.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet...Bracket Street is closed. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Franklin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has caused flooding along the Cedar River near Lansing Minnesota and around Charles City Iowa. Some ice jamming is possible which could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels. Keep up to date with the latest river forecasts. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Lansing.

* until late tonight...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:30 AM Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will continue to fall...Dropping below flood stage around mid-day.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet...Minor lowland flooding begins. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

