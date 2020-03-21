Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 138

Health officials in Minnesota said Saturday that the state has its first Coronavirus death and the number of positive cases in the state has reached 138, including an uptick in southeastern Minnesota.

That is up from 115 on Friday and includes positive cases in southeast Minnesota counties Olmsted, Fillmore, Dodge and Mower.

Olmsted County now has 12 confirmed cases, Mower County has 3, Fillmore County has 2, Steele County has 2 and Dodge County has 1.

The death occurred March 19 in a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case, health officials said.

“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Governor Tim Walz. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

Gov. Walz will speak at 2 p.m. today.

