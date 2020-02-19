Clear
Saturday to be Arik Matson Day in Albert Lea

Officer Arik Matson

Mayor asking people to remember all law enforcers.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. is declaring February 22 as Arik Matson Day in Albert Lea.

In honor of Arik’s badge number, 222, Rasmussen says he’s encouraging everyone to take a moment at 2:22 pm on the 22nd to remember Matson and all law enforcement personnel.

Matson, a police officer in Waseca, was shot in the head by a suspect on January 6.

