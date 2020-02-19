Saturday to be Arik Matson Day in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. is declaring February 22 as Arik Matson Day in Albert Lea.

In honor of Arik’s badge number, 222, Rasmussen says he’s encouraging everyone to take a moment at 2:22 pm on the 22nd to remember Matson and all law enforcement personnel.

Matson, a police officer in Waseca, was shot in the head by a suspect on January 6.