Saturday night curfew in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is placing a curfew on downtown Rochester from 9 pm Saturday until 5 am Sunday.

Norton issued a declaration Saturday afternoon that no travel will be allowed in the downtown boundary, on any public street, sidewalk, path or any public place.

“We have and will continue to support the peaceful protest of our community. I ask for the community’s cooperation and support in following the curfew,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “Plan to stay safely at home tonight with your families and loved ones.”

Governor Walz issued an executive order Friday authorizing local government to issue curfews due to the violence that followed the death of George Floyd.

“We thank the peaceful protestors, who have been the majority the past two days. This curfew is being implemented out of an abundance of caution,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “Our number one priority is protecting and serving our residents and locally owned small businesses. We thank the Rochester community for their support in following this direction of the Mayor.”

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Rochester, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard, are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing dangerous circumstances are also exempt.

The downtown area that is within the curfew boundaries is consistent with Downtown Special Service District.