ROCKFORD, Iowa - A fire Saturday night destroyed an office and workshop near a feed mill attached to it.

Authorities responded in Floyd County to Trettin HE Inc. at about 9:30 p.m. and found a blaze that was spreading to the feed mill that is used to hog sites.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire departments from Rockford, Rudd, Nora Springs, Marble Rock and Floyd all responded.