Clear

Saturday morning house fire in Rochester

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A house was significantly damaged after a Saturday morning fire in southeast Rochester.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 10th Avenue SE around 9:30 am and arrived to see smoke coming from the roof of the house. After opening up the ceiling, crews were able to bring the fire under control and put it out in under 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. About $25,000 in property damage was caused.

Rochester police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Energy Resources assisted with this incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
It's about to get coooold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Airfare prices drop at Rochester International Airport

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday night's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Kerry joins Former VP Biden on campaign tour stop

Image

Byron Middle School Awarded $100k

Image

Operation Christmas Eve

Image

Deputy Chief retiring

Image

Youth Climate Strike

Community Events