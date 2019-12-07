Saturday morning house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A house was significantly damaged after a Saturday morning fire in southeast Rochester.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 10th Avenue SE around 9:30 am and arrived to see smoke coming from the roof of the house. After opening up the ceiling, crews were able to bring the fire under control and put it out in under 20 minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. About $25,000 in property damage was caused.
Rochester police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Energy Resources assisted with this incident.
