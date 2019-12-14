Saturday morning garage fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of Viola Road NE.

When crews arrived, they found the garage that was attached to a single-story home fully engulfed. The residents reported everyone was outside and safe.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire outside. Crews moved inside the home to search and stop the fire from entering. According to RFD, the garage was completely destroyed. The rest of the home was saved, but did suffer minor fire, smoke, and water damage.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities, and Minnesota Energy assisted at the scene.