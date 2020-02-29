Saturday hoops: Statewide highlights & scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Legacy Christian 66, Park Christian 64
Minneapolis North 86, St. Paul Johnson 79
Mounds View 69, Minneapolis Southwest 58
2A Section 2
First Round
Belle Plaine 55, Sibley East 45
Blue Earth Area 90, New Richland-H-E-G 63
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, LeSueur-Henderson 46
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
Jordan 88, Norwood-Young America 61
Maple River 62, Medford 30
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Tri-City United 39
Waseca 89, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
2A Section 3
First Round
Fairmont 80, Windom 47
Luverne 74, St. James Area 40
Minnewaska 86, Montevideo 49
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, New London-Spicer 49
Paynesville 73, Benson 63
Pipestone 67, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45
Redwood Valley 92, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 74
1A Section 2
Second Round
BOLD 77, Cleveland 41
Mayer-Lutheran 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 44
Mountain Lake Area 65, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36
New Ulm Cathedral 95, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63
Nicollet 73, Martin County West 40
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 69, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66
Springfield 77, St. Clair 65
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Mankato Loyola 50
1A Section 3
Second Round
Adrian 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62
Central Minnesota Christian 80, Wabasso 69
Dawson-Boyd 60, Renville County West 59
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 48, Lakeview 43
MACCRAY 77, Minneota 70, OT
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Red Rock Central 43
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Murray County Central 50
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 1
Semifinal
Farmington 58, Rochester John Marshall 41
Rochester Mayo 33, New Prague 30
4A Section 2
Semifinal
Chaska 67, Shakopee 48
Eden Prairie 79, Minnetonka 72
4A Section 3
Semifinal
Lakeville North 64, Burnsville 49
Rosemount 63, Apple Valley 39
4A Section 4
Semifinal
East Ridge 58, White Bear Lake 46
Stillwater 72, Woodbury 39
4A Section 5
Semifinal
Centennial 50, Roseville 34
Park Center 69, Champlin Park 57
4A Section 6
Semifinal
Hopkins 89, Robbinsdale Cooper 47
Wayzata 71, St. Louis Park 64
4A Section 7
Semifinal
Cambridge-Isanti 62, Andover 55
Forest Lake 68, Blaine 67
4A Section 8
Semifinal
Maple Grove 70, Elk River 54
St. Michael-Albertville 81, Moorhead 49
3A Section 1
Semifinal
Kasson-Mantorville 57, Austin 47
Red Wing 63, Albert Lea 24
3A Section 2
Semifinal
Marshall 55, St. Peter 35
Waconia 78, Mankato West 60
3A Section 3
Semifinal
Simley 63, Henry Sibley 49
St. Paul Como Park 62, St. Croix Lutheran 58
3A Section 4
Semifinal
DeLaSalle 62, Totino-Grace 57
Hill-Murray 65, Mahtomedi 58
3A Section 5
Semifinal
Becker 64, Willmar 59
Monticello 64, Big Lake 61
3A Section 6
Semifinal
Holy Angels 96, Benilde-St. Margaret's 60
Orono 53, Richfield 46
3A Section 7
Semifinal
Hermantown 60, Grand Rapids 46
Hibbing 52, Princeton 46
3A Section 8
Semifinal
Alexandria 71, Detroit Lakes 62
Bemidji 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
2A Section 1
Semifinal
Goodhue 63, Dover-Eyota 44
Rochester Lourdes 58, Stewartville 43
2A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Concordia Academy 84, St. Croix Prep 24
Cristo Rey Jesuit 46, New Life Academy 44
Minnehaha Academy 73, North Lakes Academy 29
St. Paul Humboldt 70, Mounds Park Academy 43
2A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Annandale 54, Rockford 44
Holy Family Catholic 81, Blake 58
Providence Academy 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34
Watertown-Mayer 59, Maranatha Christian 51
2A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Albany 61, Foley 42
Pine City 63, Melrose 47
Royalton 67, Holdingford 55
Sauk Centre 66, Pierz 32
2A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Duluth Marshall 62, Mesabi East 60
Esko 80, Moose Lake/Willow River 31
Pequot Lakes 58, Crosby-Ironton 36
Virginia 59, Proctor 57
2A Section 8
Quarterfinal
Fergus Falls 82, Park Rapids 51
Hawley 63, Menahga 56
Pelican Rapids 49, Crookston 44
Roseau 64, Perham 56
1A Section 1
Semifinal
Blooming Prairie 62, Hayfield 33
Fillmore Central 43, Grand Meadow 41
1A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Heritage Christian Academy 80, West Lutheran 40
Legacy Christian 44, United Christian 35
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 83, Avail Academy 21
Mayer-Lutheran 88, Hope Academy 14
1A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 52
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 77, Sebeka 41
1A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Hancock 57, Parkers Prairie 32
Henning 65, New York Mills 40
Underwood 74, Lake Park-Audubon 54
West Central 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32
1A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Cherry 71, Littlefork-Big Falls 45
Chisholm 45, Ely 42
Cromwell 70, South Ridge 19
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Cook County 35
1A Section 8
Quarterfinal
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54
Fosston 47, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43
Red Lake 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69
Red Lake County 57, Stephen-Argyle 50
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Substate 1
Final
Bishop Garrigan 68, South O'Brien, Paullina 48
Class 1A Substate 2
Final
Lake Mills 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62
Class 1A Substate 3
Final
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Class 1A Substate 4
Final
Springville 72, Pekin 65
Class 1A Substate 5
Final
Montezuma 58, Nodaway Valley 35
Class 1A Substate 6
Final
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 54
Class 1A Substate 7
Final
Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Mount Ayr 41
Class 1A Substate 8
Final
St. Mary's, Remsen 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35
Class 2A Substate 1
Final
West Sioux 63, South Central Calhoun 48
Class 2A Substate 2
Final
Boyden-Hull 55, West Lyon, Inwood 47
Class 2A Substate 3
Final
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Forest City 42
Class 2A Substate 4
Final
Monticello 42, Beckman, Dyersville 41
Class 2A Substate 5
Final
Camanche 80, West Burlington 32
Class 2A Substate 6
Final
Woodward-Granger 49, Albia 43
Class 2A Substate 7
Final
Pella Christian 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
Class 2A Substate 8
Final
Treynor 71, Panorama, Panora 41
