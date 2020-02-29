Clear

Saturday hoops: Statewide highlights & scores

Multiple area schools advance to section finals, two head to state

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Legacy Christian 66, Park Christian 64

Minneapolis North 86, St. Paul Johnson 79

Mounds View 69, Minneapolis Southwest 58

2A Section 2

First Round

Belle Plaine 55, Sibley East 45

Blue Earth Area 90, New Richland-H-E-G 63

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, LeSueur-Henderson 46

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

Jordan 88, Norwood-Young America 61

Maple River 62, Medford 30

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Tri-City United 39

Waseca 89, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

2A Section 3

First Round

Fairmont 80, Windom 47

Luverne 74, St. James Area 40

Minnewaska 86, Montevideo 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, New London-Spicer 49

Paynesville 73, Benson 63

Pipestone 67, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45

Redwood Valley 92, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 74

1A Section 2

Second Round

BOLD 77, Cleveland 41

Mayer-Lutheran 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 44

Mountain Lake Area 65, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36

New Ulm Cathedral 95, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63

Nicollet 73, Martin County West 40

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 69, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66

Springfield 77, St. Clair 65

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Mankato Loyola 50

1A Section 3

Second Round

Adrian 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62

Central Minnesota Christian 80, Wabasso 69

Dawson-Boyd 60, Renville County West 59

Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 48, Lakeview 43

MACCRAY 77, Minneota 70, OT

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Red Rock Central 43

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Murray County Central 50

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 1

Semifinal

Farmington 58, Rochester John Marshall 41

Rochester Mayo 33, New Prague 30

4A Section 2

Semifinal

Chaska 67, Shakopee 48

Eden Prairie 79, Minnetonka 72

4A Section 3

Semifinal

Lakeville North 64, Burnsville 49

Rosemount 63, Apple Valley 39

4A Section 4

Semifinal

East Ridge 58, White Bear Lake 46

Stillwater 72, Woodbury 39

4A Section 5

Semifinal

Centennial 50, Roseville 34

Park Center 69, Champlin Park 57

4A Section 6

Semifinal

Hopkins 89, Robbinsdale Cooper 47

Wayzata 71, St. Louis Park 64

4A Section 7

Semifinal

Cambridge-Isanti 62, Andover 55

Forest Lake 68, Blaine 67

4A Section 8

Semifinal

Maple Grove 70, Elk River 54

St. Michael-Albertville 81, Moorhead 49

3A Section 1

Semifinal

Kasson-Mantorville 57, Austin 47

Red Wing 63, Albert Lea 24

3A Section 2

Semifinal

Marshall 55, St. Peter 35

Waconia 78, Mankato West 60

3A Section 3

Semifinal

Simley 63, Henry Sibley 49

St. Paul Como Park 62, St. Croix Lutheran 58

3A Section 4

Semifinal

DeLaSalle 62, Totino-Grace 57

Hill-Murray 65, Mahtomedi 58

3A Section 5

Semifinal

Becker 64, Willmar 59

Monticello 64, Big Lake 61

3A Section 6

Semifinal

Holy Angels 96, Benilde-St. Margaret's 60

Orono 53, Richfield 46

3A Section 7

Semifinal

Hermantown 60, Grand Rapids 46

Hibbing 52, Princeton 46

3A Section 8

Semifinal

Alexandria 71, Detroit Lakes 62

Bemidji 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

2A Section 1

Semifinal

Goodhue 63, Dover-Eyota 44

Rochester Lourdes 58, Stewartville 43

2A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Concordia Academy 84, St. Croix Prep 24

Cristo Rey Jesuit 46, New Life Academy 44

Minnehaha Academy 73, North Lakes Academy 29

St. Paul Humboldt 70, Mounds Park Academy 43

2A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Annandale 54, Rockford 44

Holy Family Catholic 81, Blake 58

Providence Academy 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34

Watertown-Mayer 59, Maranatha Christian 51

2A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Albany 61, Foley 42

Pine City 63, Melrose 47

Royalton 67, Holdingford 55

Sauk Centre 66, Pierz 32

2A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Duluth Marshall 62, Mesabi East 60

Esko 80, Moose Lake/Willow River 31

Pequot Lakes 58, Crosby-Ironton 36

Virginia 59, Proctor 57

2A Section 8

Quarterfinal

Fergus Falls 82, Park Rapids 51

Hawley 63, Menahga 56

Pelican Rapids 49, Crookston 44

Roseau 64, Perham 56

1A Section 1

Semifinal

Blooming Prairie 62, Hayfield 33

Fillmore Central 43, Grand Meadow 41

1A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Heritage Christian Academy 80, West Lutheran 40

Legacy Christian 44, United Christian 35

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 83, Avail Academy 21

Mayer-Lutheran 88, Hope Academy 14

1A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 52

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 77, Sebeka 41

1A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Hancock 57, Parkers Prairie 32

Henning 65, New York Mills 40

Underwood 74, Lake Park-Audubon 54

West Central 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32

1A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Cherry 71, Littlefork-Big Falls 45

Chisholm 45, Ely 42

Cromwell 70, South Ridge 19

Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Cook County 35

1A Section 8

Quarterfinal

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54

Fosston 47, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Red Lake 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69

Red Lake County 57, Stephen-Argyle 50

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Substate 1

Final

Bishop Garrigan 68, South O'Brien, Paullina 48

Class 1A Substate 2

Final

Lake Mills 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62

Class 1A Substate 3

Final

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Class 1A Substate 4

Final

Springville 72, Pekin 65

Class 1A Substate 5

Final

Montezuma 58, Nodaway Valley 35

Class 1A Substate 6

Final

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 54

Class 1A Substate 7

Final

Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Mount Ayr 41

Class 1A Substate 8

Final

St. Mary's, Remsen 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35

Class 2A Substate 1

Final

West Sioux 63, South Central Calhoun 48

Class 2A Substate 2

Final

Boyden-Hull 55, West Lyon, Inwood 47

Class 2A Substate 3

Final

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Forest City 42

Class 2A Substate 4

Final

Monticello 42, Beckman, Dyersville 41

Class 2A Substate 5

Final

Camanche 80, West Burlington 32

Class 2A Substate 6

Final

Woodward-Granger 49, Albia 43

Class 2A Substate 7

Final

Pella Christian 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

Class 2A Substate 8

Final

Treynor 71, Panorama, Panora 41

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean weather 2 2/29

Image

Saturday hoops highlights

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

High school students take part in Hazmat training

Image

Little Thistle Brewery hosts outdoor party

Image

Sean Weather LEAP DAY

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Community Events