StormTeam3: Saturday Storms Intensifying

UPDATE @ 7:20PM SATURDAY: The National Weather Service in Twin Cities have stated that the storms have weakened and no longer pose a tornado threat. Storms still expected to reach Winnebago and Freeborn counties within the hour.

*****

Expected scattered showers Saturday evening originating from a weak disturbance passing through the area have begun transitioning into stronger thunderstorms. Though not quite severe, storms in and near Martin County, MN have intensified to a strength capable of producing 50mph winds and tornadoes. As of 7pm, SE Martin County is under a Tornado warning, with funnel clouds having been spotted by chasers.

This line of storms will move west through tonight. Reaching Winnebago and Freeborn counties by 8pm, and Cerro Gordo, Mower, and Olmsted counties by 9-10pm. While these storms are expected to weaken over the coming hours, higher than forecast upper level winds are allowing them to flourish under these current conditions.

At 356 PM, the Storm Prediction Center highlighted an area of Iowa and Minnesota, including Freeborn, Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, and Cerro Gordo counties, as having the greatest potential for being impacted by these storms.

Assuming these maintain their intensity, potential threats include 50mph wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes.