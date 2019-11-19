Sargeant Grain Co. is wrapping up their season

SARGEANT, Minn.- Harvest season is almost over which means grain elevators are wrapping up their season too. HARVEST SEASON IS

Sargeant Grain Co. is a smaller, locally owned elevator. Co-owner, Don Larson, said this year has been one of the more frustrating years for farmers because of how much rain we've received. Larson only has about 3 or 4 more farmers left to bring in their grain and their season will be wrapped up. "Our goal is to provide a service to the farmer so they can get their crop out in a timely manner and help them with marketing as much as we can," explained Larson.

Fires in grain elevators have been a problem the last few weeks. Larson said when the corn is wetter than normal, that can cause a hotspot to form. Sargeant Grain Co. makes sure they double check their elevators for no extra moisture build-up. Larson said thankfully that hasn't been the case this year.