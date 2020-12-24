Santa brings hope to children virtually

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The big man in red, whose stomach shakes like a bowl full of jelly when he laughs, is hard at work to make Christmas dreams a reality.

To be on the safe side, he's working virtually.

Santa has been communicating with children through Zoom.

Santa has been working very hard this year with Mrs. Claus and the elves.

He wants to remind kids to be sure to leave our chocolate chip cookies and two percent milk for him.

For the reindeer, Santa says they like carrots and celery sticks.

Santa says no bubble gum for Rudolph!

If he blows the bubble too big, Santa says the reindeer can't see and get lost.

"And this year, we're trying to put a little pinch of love inside each present. Maybe that they can just feel it, smell it, and know that love is there in each present," Santa says.

Santa tells KIMT News 3 he hopes, even virtually, that he can bring some hope to children all over.