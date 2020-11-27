Santa Claus Visits Rochester to Lead Drive-Thru Parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There was magic in the air Friday evening as Santa Claus made an early visit to Rochester.

The big man in red spread holiday cheer in a whole new way this year, leading the way in the Med City's first-ever Here Comes Santa Claus Drive-Thru Parade.

"Rochester is a great city," Santa told KIMT News 3. "I love this place. It's the perfect weather on a perfect night, and I think it's going to be a perfect holiday season."

Families excitedly lined up for block on end to say hello and give Santa a wave.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also helped greet families as they drove through a downtown scene splashed in red and green.

"I think this is a great event," Mayor Norton said. "Drive-thru, safe, and Santa was gracious enough to be out here for two hours waving, so we're thrilled."

The elves who helped organize Santa's visit say Rochester seems to have a special place in his heart.

"This is a really big deal. This is the 34th or 35th year that Santa has showed up on first avenue, which is amazing that he keeps coming to visit us," Said Holly Masek, Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Santa himself made sure to pass along this special message to every kid in Rochester.

"Keep smiling, and have a great holiday season."