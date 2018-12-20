Clear
Santa Brede comes to Rochester

It's been a yearly tradition for Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede to ride around the city in a sleigh and visit city offices and departments.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a tradition Ardell Brede has been doing since his first year as mayor.

He visits employees at city offices and departments to spread Christmas cheer. Through the years, he’s added a few bells and whistles like a Santa suit and his own sleigh, pulled by Public Works.

He said he gets great joy from it.

“You hear the thank you’s, and how important that is. That it's not just because it's Santa,but it's that someone took the time to say thank you,” Brede said.

This will be the last time he’s doing it in his role as mayor.

“The thing is it's bittersweet because I know next year I won't be doing this,” Brede said. “I could do something perhaps I don't know yet, but I won't have access to the sleigh and the drivers and all that.”

For the past seven years, Mayo Brede has bought trees for the city parks as part of his own season of giving.

