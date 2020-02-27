Sanders to hold campaign rally in Minnesota prior to primary

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders will campaign in Amy Klobuchar's home state of Minnesota ahead of next week's Super Tuesday primary.

For more political coverage, click here.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

The Vermont senator will appear at a get-out-the-vote rally at RiverCentre in St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

It will feature a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. It's free and open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entrance is first come, first served.

While Klobuchar has been endorsed by of many of Minnesota's most prominent Democrats, Sanders has the backing of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison.