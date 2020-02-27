Clear

Sanders to hold campaign rally in Minnesota prior to primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders will campaign in Amy Klobuchar's home state of Minnesota ahead of next week's Super Tuesday primary.

The Vermont senator will appear at a get-out-the-vote rally at RiverCentre in St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

It will feature a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. It's free and open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entrance is first come, first served.

While Klobuchar has been endorsed by of many of Minnesota's most prominent Democrats, Sanders has the backing of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

