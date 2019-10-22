Clear

Samoyeds from White Fire Kennel have found new homes

The Humane Society of North Iowa says all the dogs they received before and after the raid have been adopted out.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The dogs from Barbara Kavars' White Fire Kennel have all found new homes, according to the Humane Society of North Iowa.  

The shelter received a couple hundred of the dogs, some were surrendered by Kavars, other were taken during the November 2018 raid.  

According to Sybil Soukup, executive director of the Humane Society of North Iowa, all the dogs that were taken have all been adopted out to new homes.  People from across the country came to Mason City to pick up the dogs, once they completed the strict adoption requirements.  The ASPCA also took a number of dogs and put them up for adoption as well. 

One dog is still at the Humane Society, waiting for her new owners from California to fly in and pick her up.  Soukup says it cost the Humane Society of North Iowa about $45,000 to care for the dogs.  That includes spay and neutering, shots, food, and even emergency surgeries that some of the dogs needed. 

