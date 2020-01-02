Clear

Same tradition, new arena: North Iowa Bulls prep for new arena debut

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Friday is the day that the North Iowa Bulls and its fans have been waiting for; the first game in the new arena.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of anticipation among the guys, they’ve obviously had a few days to practice and get used to the ice, learn the angles, learn all of the funny hops that you sometimes get with the boards and the glass,” said Bulls Director of Media, Austin Draude. “They’re pretty excited to get to play a game down there.”

As if there wasn’t already enough excitement, add to it that the Bulls’ inaugural game at the downtown arena had to wait an extra week after last week’s game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Matt Dahlseide, a forward and captain for the team, says they’re more than ready to go.

“The team’s ready, we’ve been getting more and more used to the ice and we’re just excited to step on the ice.”

The Bulls are a talented squad driven by the energy of its fans, some of the most loyal in all of hockey. But, with a larger arena, will the environment still be the same?

“We’re hoping that all of the fans are going to come out and continue to support us and we’ve got a good speaker system here. So hopefully we can do our part on the ice so that the fans can keep being as loud as they’ve always been,” Dahlseide said.

It’s not just the fans and players who are eager for this once in a lifetime experience. It’s also those like Draude that work hard behind the scenes who is more than excited about calling Friday’s play-by-play.

“Absolutely, I’ve been envisioning it for a while and trying to get a feel for how the logistics of that first game are going to work on my side, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Friday gets started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 PM at the south entrance, followed by a game against Breezy Point at 7:30 PM.

The Bulls will be wearing jerseys on Friday and Saturday to honor former and present players. Those will be auctioned off after Saturday’s game versus the Rochester Grizzlies with the benefits going to the North Iowa Youth Center.

