Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign provides virtual options, seeks volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The season of giving is here! The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicked off on Friday in Minnesota and Iowa.

This year the campaign is COVID-19 friendly with options to participate virtually. You can sign up online to host a campaign and share the information with all your family and friends.

If you do want to stop by one of the Red Kettles they are taking cash or you can scan a QR code to make a donation.

Bell ringer Frank Jones told KIMT News 3 he got into the spirit of the campaign 20 years ago when a young woman asked for a donation.

Jones explained, "At that point in my life, if she's got the faith and courage to do this, I can support it. And I just gave her everything that was on the bar into the tambourine. No idea how much it was and she said I appreciate that. And, I said 'I thank you."

If you're interested in helping out, you can register to ring by clicking here.